$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 CAN AM Can Am Outlander 850 XMR
$107 B/W
2019 CAN AM Can Am Outlander 850 XMR
$107 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2019 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR is a high-performance ATV designed for off-road enthusiasts who demand top-notch capability and durability. Powered by a robust 850cc engine, this machine delivers exceptional torque and acceleration, making it perfect for navigating through deep mud, rocky trails, and challenging terrains. The XMR model is specifically engineered for extreme conditions, featuring a snorkeled air intake, relocated radiator, and aggressive tires to ensure optimal performance in harsh environments. With its advanced suspension system and rugged construction, the Outlander 850 XMR offers a smooth and controlled ride, making it ideal for both adventurous rides and heavy-duty tasks. Fully inspected and in excellent condition, this ATV is ready to deliver outstanding performance.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2019 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR easy and accessible. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you're tackling extreme off-road trails, handling tough tasks, or enjoying an adrenaline-pumping ride, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the chance to own a top-quality vehicle that combines power, advanced features, and rugged reliability with the 2019 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Drives
Email Western Drives
Western Drives
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259