<p>The 2019 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR is a high-performance ATV engineered for those who seek the thrill of off-road adventures. Featuring a powerful 850cc engine, this machine delivers outstanding torque and acceleration, making it perfect for conquering tough terrains like mud and rocky trails. The XMR model is equipped with specialized features such as snorkeled air intake, relocated radiator, and heavy-duty tires, ensuring optimal performance in the most challenging conditions. With its rugged design and advanced suspension system, the Outlander 850 XMR provides a smooth and controlled ride, no matter where your adventures take you. This ATV has been fully inspected and is in excellent condition, ready to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.</p><p>We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2019 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR straightforward and accessible. Additionally, benefit from our free delivery Canada-wide, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re tackling extreme off-road trails, navigating muddy paths, or enjoying a powerful ride, this ATV is built to deliver exceptional performance and durability. Don’t miss the opportunity to own a top-tier vehicle that combines power, specialized features, and rugged reliability with the 2019 CANAM Outlander 850 XMR.</p>

2019 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Details Description

2019 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

2019 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR

Location

Western Drives

14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6

780-474-6259

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

