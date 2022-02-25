$53,711+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-436-9970
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$53,711
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8410995
- Stock #: PT7965A
- VIN: 3GNKBJRS5KS672409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Our black on black 2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS takes center stage in Nightfall Gray Metallic! Its powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 engine that produces 308 horsepower while paired to a 9-Speed automatic transmission.It's absolutely stunning with back alloy wheels, black badging, roof rails, a rear roof spoiler, and dual exhaust.Inside our RS, open the door to find a world of comfort and convenience with black leather seating, heated front seats/vented, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, and a power panoramic sunroof. It also has driver memory settings, an AM/FM radio that's XM radio ready, navigation, rear heated seats, an impressive 6 speaker sound system, and a power liftgate.Our Chevrolet gives you peace of mind with a variety of safety features that include a 360-degree back-up camera, a second camera in the rearview mirror, a forward collision warning system, dusk sensing headlights, stability/traction control, 4-Wheel anti-locking braking system, a multitude of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Go Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.