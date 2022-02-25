Menu
2019 Chevrolet Blazer

25,133 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

25,133KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8410995
  Stock #: PT7965A
  VIN: 3GNKBJRS5KS672409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Our black on black 2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS takes center stage in Nightfall Gray Metallic! Its powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 engine that produces 308 horsepower while paired to a 9-Speed automatic transmission.It's absolutely stunning with back alloy wheels, black badging, roof rails, a rear roof spoiler, and dual exhaust.Inside our RS, open the door to find a world of comfort and convenience with black leather seating, heated front seats/vented, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, and a power panoramic sunroof. It also has driver memory settings, an AM/FM radio that's XM radio ready, navigation, rear heated seats, an impressive 6 speaker sound system, and a power liftgate.Our Chevrolet gives you peace of mind with a variety of safety features that include a 360-degree back-up camera, a second camera in the rearview mirror, a forward collision warning system, dusk sensing headlights, stability/traction control, 4-Wheel anti-locking braking system, a multitude of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
3.6L V6
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Tires
Audio system
9-Speed A/T
Front Bucket
9-Speed Automatic
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
SIDI
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system
20" (50.8 cm) Dark Android machined-face aluminum
P235/55R20 all-season blackwall
electronically-controlled
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

