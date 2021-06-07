2019 Chevrolet Camaro

+ taxes & licensing
Always known for pure driving exhilaration and beautiful design, Camaro has never been more focused. The critics have taken note. “Camaros are among the most sophisticated driver’s cars in the world,” says Car and Driver in its Best issue for 2018, the third straight year Camaro has made the list. Why follow when you can lead?
MAKE NO MISTAKE. The Super Sport name evokes memories of 1967, the first year for Camaro. Beneath today’s new dome-shaped hood with air extractor, you’ll find a 455-horsepower 6.2L V8 engine. It propels you from 0 to 60 in 4.0 seconds with the available 10-speed automatic transmission, and it can also save fuel by shutting down unneeded cylinders with available Active Fuel Management.
ENHANCED COOLING. Keeping 455 horsepower on track is an enhanced, extra-capacity engine cooling system. Even the standard limited-slip differential gets a special cooler to maintain optimum operating temperature. Helping SS inhale even more air is a Chevrolet bowtie emblem with the center removed, allowing air to pass through it. During early testing, the flowtie helped increase airflow by nearly 3 cubic meters per minute, helping reduce underhood temperatures.
Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.
