2019 Chevrolet Camaro

4,425 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1SS

1SS

Location

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

4,425KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7191287
  • Stock #: PW43428
  • VIN: 1G1FE1R79K0143428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 4,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Always known for pure driving exhilaration and beautiful design, Camaro has never been more focused. The critics have taken note. “Camaros are among the most sophisticated driver’s cars in the world,” says Car and Driver in its Best issue for 2018, the third straight year Camaro has made the list. Why follow when you can lead? 

MAKE NO MISTAKE. The Super Sport name evokes memories of 1967, the first year for Camaro. Beneath today’s new dome-shaped hood with air extractor, you’ll find a 455-horsepower 6.2L V8 engine. It propels you from 0 to 60 in 4.0 seconds with the available 10-speed automatic transmission, and it can also save fuel by shutting down unneeded cylinders with available Active Fuel Management.  

ENHANCED COOLING. Keeping 455 horsepower on track is an enhanced, extra-capacity engine cooling system. Even the standard limited-slip differential gets a special cooler to maintain optimum operating temperature. Helping SS inhale even more air is a Chevrolet bowtie emblem with the center removed, allowing air to pass through it. During early testing, the flowtie helped increase airflow by nearly 3 cubic meters per minute, helping reduce underhood temperatures.  

Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership. 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details  

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

