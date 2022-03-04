Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

6,210 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8493354
  • Stock #: 21388A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Riverside Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 6,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system
2LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 72,641 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 7,150 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory