Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 New Tires, New Brakes, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

200,368 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD, Canopy, BU Cam, Apple Car Play, Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle
13174166

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD, Canopy, BU Cam, Apple Car Play, Android Auto

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1763058445899
  2. 1763058446457
  3. 1763058446941
  4. 1763058447353
  5. 1763058447766
  6. 1763058448188
  7. 1763058448614
  8. 1763058449031
  9. 1763058449447
  10. 1763058449917
  11. 1763058450376
  12. 1763058450812
  13. 1763058451223
  14. 1763058451662
  15. 1763058452075
  16. 1763058452508
  17. 1763058452940
  18. 1763058453326
  19. 1763058453728
  20. 1763058454137
  21. 1763058454538
  22. 1763058454958
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,368KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCHTBEA2K1240798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 200,368 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2019 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred Leather, BU Cam, Remote for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Preferred Leather, BU Cam, Remote 79,418 KM $18,500 + GST
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Remote, Htd Seats, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT, Remote, Htd Seats, BU Cam 102,958 KM $19,750 + GST
Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD Sunroof, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, Blin for sale in Edmonton, AB
2021 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD Sunroof, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, Blin 80,578 KM $22,888 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2019 Chevrolet Colorado