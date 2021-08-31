2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7750338

7750338 Stock #: 11426A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 11426A

Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.