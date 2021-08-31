Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

23,000 KM

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Premier AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

23,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7750338
  • Stock #: 11426A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 11426A
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
