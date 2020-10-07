Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

39,177 KM

Details Description Features

$19,705

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,705

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Wholesale & RV

780-912-0170

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT REMOTE START | BACK UP CAMERA | CERTIFIED-USED CHEVROLET DEALER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

LT REMOTE START | BACK UP CAMERA | CERTIFIED-USED CHEVROLET DEALER

Location

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

  1. 5951073
  2. 5951073
  3. 5951073
  4. 5951073
  5. 5951073
  6. 5951073
  7. 5951073
  8. 5951073
  9. 5951073
  10. 5951073
  11. 5951073
  12. 5951073
  13. 5951073
  14. 5951073
  15. 5951073
  16. 5951073
  17. 5951073
  18. 5951073
  19. 5951073
  20. 5951073
  21. 5951073
  22. 5951073
  23. 5951073
  24. 5951073
  25. 5951073
  26. 5951073
  27. 5951073
  28. 5951073
  29. 5951073
  30. 5951073
  31. 5951073
Contact Seller

$19,705

+ taxes & licensing

39,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5951073
  • Stock #: WB0015
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST8KF180434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WB0015
  • Mileage 39,177 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!! At Heartland Wholesale and RV we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. We sell two types of vehicles Heartland Certified and Heartland Value Priced. Our Certified vehicles have gone through our full inspection and are AMVIC compliant and our Value Priced ones are well below market pricing and may need a few repairs that are fully disclosed on our AMVIC inspection. 780-912-0170 Come see what makes us different!! AMVIC Licensed

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Heartland Wholesale & RV

2020 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 26,908 KM
$39,905 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 141,391 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 46,059 KM
$36,905 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

Call Dealer

780-912-XXXX

(click to show)

780-912-0170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory