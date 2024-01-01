Menu
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900. All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

107,318 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck Crew Cab

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck Crew Cab

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,318KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYAEH7KZ364247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour 1WT-Vinyl, Jet Black, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 107,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Driver Restriction Features

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500