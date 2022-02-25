$CALL+ tax & licensing
Kentwood Ford
855-996-3024
2019 Chevrolet Trax
13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9
40,515KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8373807
- Stock #: 22EC52324A
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB7KL359105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22EC52324A
- Mileage 40,515 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
3.53 Final Drive Ratio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
6-Speed Manual
4 Cylinder Engine
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Wheels
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Heater
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Audio system
Axle
Requires Subscription
ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
16" (40.6 cm) aluminum
outside air with fan
CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM
front bucket with driver power lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9