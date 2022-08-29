$26,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-453-3325
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT,AWD Sunroof, BUCam, Blindspot,BOSE,Remote Wifi
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9072094
- Stock #: 22-0134
- VIN: 3GNCJPSB7KL358663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-0134
- Mileage 52,808 KM
Vehicle Description
4 New Tires, New Brakes front and back, NO FEES,
Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,
14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,
Warranty Included,
Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.
Easy low interest rate financing available.
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.
Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.