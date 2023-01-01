$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
82,622KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9530176
- Stock #: PW8875
- VIN: 2C4RC1DG5KR745802
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,622 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM
Tires: 235/65R17 BSW AS
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
V6 Cylinder Engine
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
9-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
