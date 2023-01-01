Menu
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

130,474 KM

Details Description Features

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

130,474KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9973427
  • Stock #: PW9520
  • VIN: 2C4RC1DGXKR509520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,474 KM

Vehicle Description

PW9520 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in silver, with VIN 2C4RC1DGXKR509520, is a stylish and versatile minivan that offers comfort and convenience for the whole family. With its spacious interior and advanced features, this vehicle is perfect for long trips and daily commutes alike. Under the hood, the Pacifica Touring is equipped with a capable engine that provides smooth and efficient performance. It offers a comfortable and responsive driving experience, making it easy to maneuver on various road conditions. Inside the cabin, you'll find a well-designed and comfortable interior with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. The Pacifica Touring features modern technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available features like a rearview camera and navigation system, ensuring an enjoyable and connected driving experience. The Pacifica Touring also prioritizes safety, with features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a suite of airbags, to provide peace of mind for you and your passengers. With its stylish design, spacious interior, and advanced features, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in silver is an ideal choice for families seeking a comfortable and reliable minivan that offers both practicality and modern conveniences for their daily transportation needs.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the following locations inCanada(listed oldest to newest):In the province ofQuébecwithNormalbranding.In the province ofOntariowithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM
Tires: 235/65R17 BSW AS

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Telematics
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Tire & Wheel Group
8-passenger seating
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Safetytec Group
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Quick Order Package 27K
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
Granite Crystal Metallic
Velvet Red Pearl
Billet Metallic
Maximum Steel Metallic
9-Speed A/T
Black/Alloy
KeySense Programmable Key Fob
Dark Cordovan Pearl
Jazz Blue Pearl
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
BLACK SEATS
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
MOPAR INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE
MOPAR Emergency Kit Group
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM
TOFFEE SEATS
TIRES: 235/60R18 BSW AS
INFLATABLE SPARE TIRE KIT
OCEAN BLUE METALLIC
Cloth Seats w/Ravine Inserts
MOPAR Front & Rear Splash Guards
Single Rear Overhead DVD System
LUXURY WHITE PEARL
Requires Subscription
600 lb Rating
Trailer Tow Group - 3
Toffee/Cognac/Alloy
MOPAR RUNNING BOARDS/SPLASH GUARDS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

