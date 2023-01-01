$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
- Listing ID: 9973427
- Stock #: PW9520
- VIN: 2C4RC1DGXKR509520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,474 KM
Vehicle Description
PW9520 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in silver, with VIN 2C4RC1DGXKR509520, is a stylish and versatile minivan that offers comfort and convenience for the whole family. With its spacious interior and advanced features, this vehicle is perfect for long trips and daily commutes alike. Under the hood, the Pacifica Touring is equipped with a capable engine that provides smooth and efficient performance. It offers a comfortable and responsive driving experience, making it easy to maneuver on various road conditions. Inside the cabin, you'll find a well-designed and comfortable interior with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. The Pacifica Touring features modern technology features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available features like a rearview camera and navigation system, ensuring an enjoyable and connected driving experience. The Pacifica Touring also prioritizes safety, with features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a suite of airbags, to provide peace of mind for you and your passengers. With its stylish design, spacious interior, and advanced features, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in silver is an ideal choice for families seeking a comfortable and reliable minivan that offers both practicality and modern conveniences for their daily transportation needs.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the following locations inCanada(listed oldest to newest):In the province ofQuébecwithNormalbranding.In the province ofOntariowithNormalbranding.
Vehicle Features
