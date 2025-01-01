Menu
<p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

172,678 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ GST
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus DVD Remote Start, Bu Cam 7 Pass

12775151

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus DVD Remote Start, Bu Cam 7 Pass

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Sale

$17,888

+ GST

Used
172,678KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG0KR605899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 172,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

