Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

54,788 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus, Leather, DVD, Powr Sliding Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus, Leather, DVD, Powr Sliding Doors

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

54,788KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9064636
  • Stock #: 22-0130
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR748496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0130
  • Mileage 54,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Balance of Factory Warranty, NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2015 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 185,948 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Rio LX+ Hea...
 75,118 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 68,518 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory