2019 Ford EcoSport

17,091 KM

Details Description Features

$29,997

+ tax & licensing
$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

17,091KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8379525
  • Stock #: 22EC50177A
  • VIN: MAJ6S3GL5KC297294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,091 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

