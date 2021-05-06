2019 Ford Escape

$25,997 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 3 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,312 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

