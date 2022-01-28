Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

30,484 KM

Details Description Features

$28,349

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,349

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

  1. 8195799
  2. 8195799
  3. 8195799
  4. 8195799
  5. 8195799
  6. 8195799
  7. 8195799
  8. 8195799
  9. 8195799
  10. 8195799
  11. 8195799
  12. 8195799
  13. 8195799
  14. 8195799
  15. 8195799
  16. 8195799
  17. 8195799
  18. 8195799
  19. 8195799
  20. 8195799
  21. 8195799
  22. 8195799
  23. 8195799
  24. 8195799
  25. 8195799
  26. 8195799
  27. 8195799
  28. 8195799
Contact Seller

$28,349

+ taxes & licensing

30,484KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8195799
  • Stock #: 22CS3444B
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD9KUB68032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22CS3444B
  • Mileage 30,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 10193 kilometers below market average! 4WD. 2019 Ford Escape AWD, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER! SE 1.5L EcoBoost 4WD 6-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Interested in a vehicle in Edmonton, Alberta or have more questions? Contact our Go Honda Sales Team in Edmonton at 780-483-4024! Book a test drive now! At Go Honda,our professional sales team speaks your language, literally we speak several different languages, including Tagalog, Hindi, Mandarin, Punjabi, Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian. We want to help you find the best vehicle in Edmonton that fits both your lifestyle and budget!At Go Honda, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of western Canada!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Honda reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*On approved credit, see dealer for detailsGo Honda is an AMVIC-Licensed Business.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Honda

2018 Honda CR-V
 124,542 KM
$27,018 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord Co...
 109,513 KM
$19,519 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic typ...
 39,065 KM
$49,690 + tax & lic

Email Go Honda

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2949

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory