2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Alberta Wholesale Motors
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 8472636
- Stock #: A53754
- VIN: 1FM5K8DH0KGA53754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 93,237 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD EXPLORER XLT 4WD 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 7 PASSENGER LOADED AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER SEAT HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA HANDSFREE CALLING MANY MORE OPTIONS FORD POWER TRAIN WARRANTY COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV
Vehicle Features
