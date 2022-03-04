Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

93,237 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,237KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8472636
  • Stock #: A53754
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH0KGA53754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,237 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD EXPLORER XLT 4WD 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 7 PASSENGER LOADED AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER SEAT HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA HANDSFREE CALLING MANY MORE OPTIONS FORD POWER TRAIN WARRANTY COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

