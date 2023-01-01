Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

69,009 KM

Details Description Features

$35,747

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,747

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 9792664
  2. 9792664
  3. 9792664
  4. 9792664
  5. 9792664
  6. 9792664
  7. 9792664
  8. 9792664
  9. 9792664
  10. 9792664
  11. 9792664
  12. 9792664
  13. 9792664
  14. 9792664
  15. 9792664
  16. 9792664
  17. 9792664
  18. 9792664
  19. 9792664
  20. 9792664
  21. 9792664
  22. 9792664
  23. 9792664
  24. 9792664
  25. 9792664
  26. 9792664
  27. 9792664
  28. 9792664
  29. 9792664
  30. 9792664
  31. 9792664
  32. 9792664
Contact Seller
Sale

$35,747

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,009KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9792664
  • Stock #: PJ83680A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH8KGB50216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,009 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
2nd Row Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats
Led Headlights
Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats
Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
Cross-Traffic Alert
Equipment Group 201A
Equipment Group 202A
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C)
Twin-Panel Moonroof
Oxford White
XLT Sport Appearance Package
MAGNETIC METALLIC
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III)
BLUE METALLIC
Ebony Black
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS
RUNNING BOARDS - BLACK
DUAL-HEADREST REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS II)
SPLASH GUARDS (DEALER INSTALLED)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (446)
CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED)
INTERIOR CARGO COVER (DEALER INSTALLED)
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
XLT DESERT COPPER PACKAGE
EBONY BLACK W/FIRE ORANGE
ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS (DEALER INSTALLED)
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 18" 5-Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted
WHEELS: 20" MAGNETIC METALLIC-PAINTED 10-SPOKE
EBONY BLACK W/COPPER
ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL HEATED BUCKET SEATS
MED STONE/MED LIGHT STONE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2019 Volkswagen Atlas
59,996 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Frontier
7,049 KM
$54,497 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 34,265 KM
$49,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory