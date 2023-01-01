$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion
Energi
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
75,170KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10434309
- Stock #: PW9222
- VIN: 3FA6P0PU5KR278819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,170 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Atkinson Hybrid Electric
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front license plate bracket
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
EBONY
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
Cross-Traffic Alert
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Oxford White
MAGNETIC METALLIC
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
WHITE GOLD METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP 800A
BLUE METALLIC
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
AGATE BLACK
Transmission: E-CVT Automatic
Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats
RICH COPPER METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
