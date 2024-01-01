Menu
Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. We are an AMVIC licensed business.

2019 Ford Fusion

110,802 KM

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion

HYBRID

2019 Ford Fusion

HYBRID

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

110,802KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0RU4KR191068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
EBONY
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seatbelt Air Bag
Oxford White
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP 650A
Transmission: E-CVT Automatic
Requires Subscription
Heated/Cooled Leather Front Sport Seats
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2019 Ford Fusion