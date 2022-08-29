Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

55,214 KM

Details Features

$41,997

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

55,214KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9193231
  Stock #: PG42047
  VIN: 1FTER4FH1KLA42047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PG42047
  • Mileage 55,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

