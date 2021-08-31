2019 GMC Canyon

+ taxes & licensing
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
RARE DIESEL ALL TERRAIN CANYON, Heated Front Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, EZ lower Tailgate, 8" Color Touch screen, BACK UP CAMERA, Remote Starter, Sliding Rear Window, Front Fog Lights, Automatic Climate ControlAsk for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
