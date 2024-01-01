Menu
** Remote Start , Bluetooth Connection** This vehicle is like driving in first class. Loaded with any options that you could ever want!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Satellite Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Security System, Tow Hitch, Rear Bench Seat, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Split Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Remote Engine Start.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

120,000 KM

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

crew cab SLT

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

crew cab SLT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Used
120,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

2019 GMC Sierra 1500