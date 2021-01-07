Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

36,410 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Elevation

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Elevation

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6564464
  Stock #: 11309B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 36,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

