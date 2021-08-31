Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$40,001

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,001

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Double Cab SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Double Cab SLE

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$40,001

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8038423
  • Stock #: 21242A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

** Looking for a NEW TRUCK at an AFFORDABLE price? ** Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, HD Radio, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, Tow Hooks, Power Windows, Navigation, HID headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input,WiFi Hotspot. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$40,001 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang V6
 62,180 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory