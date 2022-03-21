Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

60,811 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,811KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8966104
  • Stock #: PJ96899
  • VIN: 2GTV2LEC7K1196899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PJ96899
  • Mileage 60,811 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Wheels
Telematics
Solid Paint
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Driver Restriction Features
front 40/20/40 split-bench
P255/70R17 all-season
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Direct Injection
7" diagonal Colour Touch Screen with GMC Infotainment System
17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) PAINTED STEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

