2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Bed Liner

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...