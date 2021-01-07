2019 GMC Sierra 3500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Chrome Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Driver Restriction Features ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.) Requires Subscription

