All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Mechanical Fitness Assessment Report!

2019 GMC Terrain

133,258 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

133,258KM
Used
VIN 3GKALTEV2KL107109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Park Assist
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
HD Rear Vision Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailering equipment
3.47 final drive ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Chrome Grille
Temporary spare tire
Roof Rack Cross Rails
License plate front mounting package

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet
All-Weather Floor Mats

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

2.0L TURBO
Exhaust
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Wheels
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
liftgate
MIRRORS
BLACK
CARGO PACKAGE
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
brakes
Jet Black
A/T
Chrome Mirror Caps
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
VVT
Gasoline Fuel
SUMMIT WHITE
Front and Rear
Quicksilver Metallic
interior protection package
4-wheel antilock
Tires
vertical
4-wheel disc
Audio system
Axle
9-Speed A/T
Front Bucket
4-Cylinder
Tire
EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC
retractable
SiriusXM
outside heated power-adjustable
FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS
Driver Restriction Features
RED QUARTZ TINTCOAT
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
COPPERTINO METALLIC
Black Edition
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS
spare
Mirror caps
Driver Alert Package I
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
GRAPHITE GRAY METALLIC
BLUE EMERALD METALLIC
SMOKEY QUARTZ METALLIC
SEDONA METALLIC
SD card reader
110-volt
Requires Subscription
BLUE STEEL METALLIC
OPTION/PACKAGE DISCOUNT
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER
ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
SIDI
GMC CONNECTED NAVIGATION (LIMITED TRIAL)
GMC PRO GRADE PACKAGE
INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE I
Wheel
Floor Liner Package
located on the rear of centre console
P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
LPO
17" (43.2 cm) steel
3.17 final drive ratio
USB data ports
Moulded assist steps
T135/70R16 blackwall
P225/65R17 all-season blackwall
9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45
Integrated Cargo Liner
BLACK GMC EMBLEMS
BRIGHT REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR
PREMIUM CARPETED FLOOR MATS
All-Weather Cargo Mat
includes 4 locks and 1 key
rear power programmable
dual with bright tips
T125/70R17 blackwall
type-A
located within the centre console
9-speed automatic 9T50
powered
8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation
Skyscape power with power sunscreen
P225/60R18 all-season blackwall
7" diagonal GMC Infotainment System
17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum
moulded
manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
18" x 7" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum
19" X 7.5 (48.3 CM X 19.1 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM
'HIT THE ROAD' PACKAGE
500 LBS. (1
588 KG)
FACTORY INSTALLED
REAR SEAT INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITHOUT DVD PLAYER
REAR SEAT INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH DVD PLAYER
UNIVERSAL TABLET HOLDERS
SET OF 2
UNIVERSAL TABLET HOLDER
PROTECTIVE SEAT COVER
CARGO AREA ORGANIZER
COLLAPSIBLE WITH GMC LOGO
HORIZONTAL
EMBROIDERED FRONT ROW HEADRESTS
19" X 7.5 (48.3 CM X 19.1 CM) GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
MEDIUM ASH GRAY/JET BLACK
4 SEASON LIKE A PRO 19" WHEEL AND TIRE PACKAGE.
BRIGHT ACCENT PACKAGE
INTERIOR ENHANCEMENT PACKAGE
19" (48.3 CM) BRIGHT MACHINED WHEELS WITH CARBON FLASH PAINTED POCKETS
BLACK CENTRE CAPS WITH BLACK GMC LOGO
DARKENED FRONT
12.6" FRONT AND 11.3" REAR

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

