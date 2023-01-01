Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

78,526 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9598897
  • Stock #: 21643A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

