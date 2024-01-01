$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Rubicon IRS EPS
$89 B/W
2019 Honda Rubicon IRS EPS
$89 B/W
Location
Western Auto Group AB
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Honda Rubicon Deluxe is a rugged and reliable ATV, perfect for those who value durability and performance. Powered by a strong 518cc engine, this model is equipped with foot shift controls, offering precise gear selection and a more traditional riding experience. Its tough build is complemented by the addition of a winch, making it ready for heavy-duty tasks like hauling, towing, or navigating difficult terrain. The Deluxe model includes upgraded features such as enhanced suspension and a more comfortable seat, providing a smoother ride over rough trails.
We offer flexible financing options to make owning the 2019 Honda Rubicon Deluxe with Foot Shift and Winch simple and affordable. Additionally, benefit from free delivery Canada-wide, making your purchase convenient and hassle-free. Whether you're using it for work or adventure, this ATV is designed to provide exceptional performance, reliability, and comfort.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Western Auto Group AB
Email Western Auto Group AB
Western Auto Group AB
Call Dealer
780-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-6259