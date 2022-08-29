2019 Hyundai Sonata ...

$45,907 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 9 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9117409

9117409 Stock #: PW0354

PW0354 VIN: KMHE54L2XKA091265

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,965 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor 6-Speed A/T Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Plug-In Electric/Gas Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

