2019 Hyundai Sonata

28,965 KM

Details Description Features

$45,907

+ tax & licensing
Plug-In Hybrid

Location

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

28,965KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9117409
  • Stock #: PW0354
  • VIN: KMHE54L2XKA091265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW0354
  • Mileage 28,965 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Ultimate comes equipped with Front wheel drive, Leather seats, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, 6-way power adjustable passenger seat, Heated front seats, Blind spot and lane departure warning, AM/FM radio, Audio and cruise control on the steering wheel, Rearview camera, Leather heated steering wheel, and dual zone climate control.Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

