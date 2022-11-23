Menu
2019 Infiniti QX50

33,461 KM

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

33,461KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9328750
  Stock #: 23QE2394A
  VIN: 3PCAJ5M36KF110929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23QE2394A
  • Mileage 33,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2019 Infiniti QX50 with Essentials Package comes powered by a 2.0L I-4 turbocharged engine, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), producing 268hp and 280lb-ft of torque! In addition, the QX50 comes with:Technology:Infiniti InTouch with Navigation on dual display system with upper 8 and lower 7 VGA LCD touch screensVoice recognition for NavigationBluetooth hands-free phone and audio streamingAround View Monitor with parking sensorsIntelligent key entry and push button startRemote engine startDrive mode selector: standard, eco, sport, and personalComfort:Heated leather front seatsEight-way power adjustable drivers seat with two-way power lumbarPower telescopic, heated leather wrapped steering wheelMemory seats, mirrors, and steering wheelTri-zone automatic temperature control60-40 split rear seatSafety:Intelligent AWD systemBlind spot warningAuto hold capabilityForward emergency braking with pedestrian detectionPredictive forward collision warningMoving object detectionExterior:19 silver painted alloy wheelsPanoramic moonroof with power sunshadeAutomatic LED headlights / LED fog lightsRain sensing windshield wipersHeated, power outside mirrorsPower liftgateAll this and more, the 2019 Infiniti QX50 with Essentials Package is waiting for you! Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON (South of Ellerslie) at 2110 103A Street SW or speak with one of our talented Sales Consultants at 780-395-3575.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

