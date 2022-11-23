$40,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-242-5791
2019 Infiniti QX50
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
844-242-5791
$40,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9328750
- Stock #: 23QE2394A
- VIN: 3PCAJ5M36KF110929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23QE2394A
- Mileage 33,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2019 Infiniti QX50 with Essentials Package comes powered by a 2.0L I-4 turbocharged engine, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), producing 268hp and 280lb-ft of torque! In addition, the QX50 comes with:Technology:Infiniti InTouch with Navigation on dual display system with upper 8 and lower 7 VGA LCD touch screensVoice recognition for NavigationBluetooth hands-free phone and audio streamingAround View Monitor with parking sensorsIntelligent key entry and push button startRemote engine startDrive mode selector: standard, eco, sport, and personalComfort:Heated leather front seatsEight-way power adjustable drivers seat with two-way power lumbarPower telescopic, heated leather wrapped steering wheelMemory seats, mirrors, and steering wheelTri-zone automatic temperature control60-40 split rear seatSafety:Intelligent AWD systemBlind spot warningAuto hold capabilityForward emergency braking with pedestrian detectionPredictive forward collision warningMoving object detectionExterior:19 silver painted alloy wheelsPanoramic moonroof with power sunshadeAutomatic LED headlights / LED fog lightsRain sensing windshield wipersHeated, power outside mirrorsPower liftgateAll this and more, the 2019 Infiniti QX50 with Essentials Package is waiting for you! Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON (South of Ellerslie) at 2110 103A Street SW or speak with one of our talented Sales Consultants at 780-395-3575.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.