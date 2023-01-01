$34,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-242-5791
2019 Infiniti QX60
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
844-242-5791
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9778228
- Stock #: PA23880
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM2KC523880
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,683 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2019 Infiniti QX60 comes well equipped with keyless ignition, sunroof, power heated leather seats, navigation, back-up camera, Sirius XM capability, cruise control, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, power liftgate and more!Power delivery is handled by a 3.5L V6 producing 295 hp @6400 rpm and 270 ft-lb @4800 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a CVT transmission. The QX60 can seat up to 7 comfortably on leather seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.