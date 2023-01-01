2019 Infiniti QX60

$34,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 6 8 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9778228

9778228 Stock #: PA23880

PA23880 VIN: 5N1DL0MM2KC523880

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,683 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start CVT Transmission Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Rear Bumper Protector Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Base Package CARGO PACKAGE Roof Rail Cross Bars A/T Leatherette seating surfaces Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Cross-Traffic Alert Theatre Graphite Generic Sun/Moonroof BLACK OBSIDIAN ESSENTIAL PACKAGE WHEAT JAVA SENSORY PACKAGE PROACTIVE PACKAGE Leather-Appointed Seating CARGO PACKAGE W/CP Requires Subscription Liquid Platinum Metallic Front collision mitigation MAJESTIC WHITE PEARL IMPERIAL BLACK METALLIC Graphite Shadow Metallic DEEP BORDEAUX METALLIC HERMOSA BLUE METALLIC MOCHA ALMOND METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.