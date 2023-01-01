Menu
2019 Infiniti QX60

91,683 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

91,683KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9778228
  • Stock #: PA23880
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM2KC523880

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2019 Infiniti QX60 comes well equipped with keyless ignition, sunroof, power heated leather seats, navigation, back-up camera, Sirius XM capability, cruise control, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, power liftgate and more!Power delivery is handled by a 3.5L V6 producing 295 hp @6400 rpm and 270 ft-lb @4800 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 4 wheels is a CVT transmission. The QX60 can seat up to 7 comfortably on leather seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575.Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Bumper Protector

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Base Package
CARGO PACKAGE
Roof Rail Cross Bars
A/T
Leatherette seating surfaces
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Theatre
Graphite
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK OBSIDIAN
ESSENTIAL PACKAGE
WHEAT
JAVA
SENSORY PACKAGE
PROACTIVE PACKAGE
Leather-Appointed Seating
CARGO PACKAGE W/CP
Requires Subscription
Liquid Platinum Metallic
Front collision mitigation
MAJESTIC WHITE PEARL
IMPERIAL BLACK METALLIC
Graphite Shadow Metallic
DEEP BORDEAUX METALLIC
HERMOSA BLUE METALLIC
MOCHA ALMOND METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

