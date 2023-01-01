2019 Jeep Cherokee

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9603274

9603274 Stock #: 23PA6242A

23PA6242A VIN: 1C4PJMAB0KD460807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 3.734 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Temporary spare tire Wheels: 17" x 7" Steel Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights 9-Speed A/T

