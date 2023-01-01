Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

  9603274
  2. 9603274
  3. 9603274
  4. 9603274
  5. 9603274
  6. 9603274
  7. 9603274
  8. 9603274
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

36,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9603274
  • Stock #: 23PA6242A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB0KD460807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed dealer*Please consult with dealership to confirm all options are as listed*on approved credit, see dealer for details*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty or grad rebate, for eligible customers only*Dealership may install select additional equipment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 17" x 7" Steel
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
9-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

