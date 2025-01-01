Menu
AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

163,746 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

12568262

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,746KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG5KC813692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Steel Spare Wheel
WHEELS: 20" X 8" TECH GREY POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscripti...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee