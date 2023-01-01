Menu
2019 Kia Forte

115,355 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,355KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830705
  • Stock #: PC52133A
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD1KE008722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2019 Kia Forte comes well equipped with 8-way power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support, 6-way manual passenger seat, heated front seats, ventialted front seats, blind spot and lane departure warning system, AM/FM radio, satellite radio, bluetooth, Android/Apple CarPlay, USB connection, auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control, hands-free entry, keyless ignition, rear view camera, cruise control, navigation, sunroof and more!Power delivery is handled by a 2.0L Inline 4 engine paired with a continuously variable-speed automatic transmission producing 147 hp @ 6200 rpm and 132 lb-ft of torque @ 4500 rpm. The Kia Forte seats 5 passengers on soft leather.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuchmoreto offer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
SNOW WHITE PEARL
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Aurora Black
HYPER BLUE METALLIC
GRAVITY GREY METALLIC
ULTRA SILVER METALLIC
RADIANT RED METALLIC
URBAN GREY METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

