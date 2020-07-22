+ taxes & licensing
17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2
Recent Arrival!
6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/MP3, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat, Stain Resistant Cloth Seat Trim, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
2019 Kia Sedona LX V6 8-Speed Automatic FWD
For immediate response please call or text 587-800-4277.
