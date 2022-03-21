$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Stinger
Location
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
57,332KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8711918
- Stock #: PW4173
- VIN: KNAE55LC9K6064173
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,332 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
