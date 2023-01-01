2019 Land Rover Discovery

Menu
Look great and feel even better behind the wheel of our 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury that looks incredible in Namib Orange Premium Metallic! Its powered by a Supercharged 3.0 Liter V6 engine that produces 340 horsepower while paired with a smooth-shifting 8-Speed Automatic transmission. Sensual curves are enhanced by the exterior features that include black alloy wheels, a rear roof spoiler, LED headlights/fog lights, and dual exhaust.Inside our HSE Luxury, settle into white leather front heated seats, grip the leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls and look up to see a massive panoramic sunroof! It also has keyless ignition, memory driver settings, navigation, drive mode selection, rear heated seats, an impressive 10 speaker sound system thats satellite radio ready, and a power liftgate!Our Land Rover gives you peace of mind with an assortment of safety features including a backup camera, stability/traction control, 4-Wheel anti-locking braking system, dusk sensing headlights, a multitude of airbags and more!

54,899 KM

$48,995

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Look great and feel even better behind the wheel of our 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury that looks incredible in Namib Orange Premium Metallic! It's powered by a Supercharged 3.0 Liter V6 engine that produces 340 horsepower while paired with a smooth-shifting 8-Speed Automatic transmission. Sensual curves are enhanced by the exterior features that include black alloy wheels, a rear roof spoiler, LED headlights/fog lights, and dual exhaust.Inside our HSE Luxury, settle into white leather front heated seats, grip the leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls and look up to see a massive panoramic sunroof! It also has keyless ignition, memory driver settings, navigation, drive mode selection, rear heated seats, an impressive 10 speaker sound system that's satellite radio ready, and a power liftgate!Our Land Rover gives you peace of mind with an assortment of safety features including a backup camera, stability/traction control, 4-Wheel anti-locking braking system, dusk sensing headlights, a multitude of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.Please note: this vehicle has been previously registered in the province of Ontario

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Cargo Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment
Windsor leather seat trim

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Silver roof rails
Black roof rails

Suspension

Air Suspension

Powertrain

Supercharged
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Heated windscreen
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FUJI WHITE
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Driver Assist Package
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
4-Zone Climate Control
Towing Pack
Smoker's Pack
Activity Key
Black Contrast Roof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Advanced Tow Assist
Capability Plus Pack
Black Exterior Pack
NARVIK BLACK
EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING
DYNAMIC PACK 1
Luxury Climate Comfort Pack (7-Seat)
CORRIS GREY METALLIC
SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
BYRON BLUE METALLIC
YULONG WHITE METALLIC
LOIRE BLUE METALLIC
DARK SATIN BRUSHED ALUMINUM TRIM FINISHER
Cabin Air Ionisation
INDUS SILVER METALLIC
Cargo Area Partition Net
SILICON SILVER PREMIUM METALLIC
GLOSS CHARCOAL OAK VENEER
Wade Sensing
SMARTPHONE PACK
Requires Subscription
Natural Charcoal Oak Veneer
FARALLON BLACK PREMIUM METALLIC
CARPATHIAN GREY PREMIUM METALLIC
21" FULL-SIZE SPARE WHEEL
22" FULL-SIZE SPARE WHEEL
20" FULL-SIZE SPARE WHEEL
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
NAMIB ORANGE PREMIUM METALLIC
WHEELS: 20" 10 SPLIT-SPOKE
EBONY/EBONY/EBONY
WHEELS: 20" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE
16 WAY ELECTRIC FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY - STYLE 4
8" REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT
WHEELS: 20" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE W/GLOSS BLACK
WHEELS: 21" 9 SPOKE
WHEELS: 21" 9 SPOKE W/DIAMOND TURNED
WHEELS: 21" 10 SPLIT-SPOKE W/GLOSS BLACK
WHEELS: 21" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE W/SATIN DARK GREY
LT OYSTER W/REIMS STITCH
DYNAMIC WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM
EBONY W/LT OYSTER STITCH
EBONY W/PIMENTO STITCH
LOYSTER/ESPRESSO/LOYSTER
GREY CONTRAST ROOF
DYNAMIC PACK 2
TIRES: 275/45R21
2ND ROW 2 X 12V POWER SOCKETS
WHEELS: 22" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE
WHEELS: 22" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE W/GLOSS BLACK
WHEELS: 22" 5 SPLIT-SPOKE W/DIAMOND TURNED
16 WAY FRONT SEATS W/MASSAGE & MEMORY - STYLE 5
GLACIER/EBONY/GLACIER
TAN/EBONY/TAN
TIRES: 285/40R22

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

