$48,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery
2019 Land Rover Discovery
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Look great and feel even better behind the wheel of our 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury that looks incredible in Namib Orange Premium Metallic! It's powered by a Supercharged 3.0 Liter V6 engine that produces 340 horsepower while paired with a smooth-shifting 8-Speed Automatic transmission. Sensual curves are enhanced by the exterior features that include black alloy wheels, a rear roof spoiler, LED headlights/fog lights, and dual exhaust.Inside our HSE Luxury, settle into white leather front heated seats, grip the leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls and look up to see a massive panoramic sunroof! It also has keyless ignition, memory driver settings, navigation, drive mode selection, rear heated seats, an impressive 10 speaker sound system that's satellite radio ready, and a power liftgate!Our Land Rover gives you peace of mind with an assortment of safety features including a backup camera, stability/traction control, 4-Wheel anti-locking braking system, dusk sensing headlights, a multitude of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.Please note: this vehicle has been previously registered in the province of Ontario
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Powertrain
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Go Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Go Mazda
Go Mazda
Call Dealer
780-436-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-436-9970