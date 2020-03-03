Menu
2019 Lexus IS 350

F Sport Series 3

2019 Lexus IS 350

F Sport Series 3

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

$48,900

  • 4,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4797000
  Stock #: L17434A
  VIN: JTHCZ1D20K5016935
Exterior Colour
Blue[Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0]
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Fully loaded with navigation, heated/cooled seats, parking sensors, 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio, radar cruise, heated steering wheel, sunroof, and much more. Accident-free, locally owned, one owner. Comprehensive warranty until May of 2023 or 80,000 KMs and powertrain warranty until May of 2025 or 110,000 KMs! Financing Available O.A.C. Email/Call to schedule a test drive today! We are happy to supply you with a FREE CAR-PROOF report. All of our vehicles go through a vigorous inspection by our highly trained Lexus technicians and are reconditioned followed by a professional detailing. Lexus of Edmonton has won the Pursuit of Excellence for guest service 12 years in a row. We invite you to come discover why Lexus of Edmonton is number one for guest service and satisfaction in Canada. Check out our Google reviews 4.9 Star rating on over 1,400 reviews. Lexus of Edmonton is Proud to be a full disclosure Dealership. What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST. Come feel the difference! AMVIC Licensed Dealer

