Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Lexus IS

F Sport 2

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus IS

F Sport 2

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 4403448
  3. 4403448
  4. 4403448
  5. 4403448
  6. 4403448
  7. 4403448
  8. 4403448
  9. 4403448
  10. 4403448
  11. 4403448
  12. 4403448
  13. 4403448
  14. 4403448
  15. 4403448
  16. 4403448
  17. 4403448
  18. 4403448
  19. 4403448
  20. 4403448
  21. 4403448
  22. 4403448
  23. 4403448
  24. 4403448
  25. 4403448
  26. 4403448
  27. 4403448
  28. 4403448
  29. 4403448
  30. 4403448
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,675KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4403448
  • Stock #: BL2753
  • VIN: JTHC81D24K5039878
Exterior Colour
White[Ultra White]
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Mirror Memory
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • USB port
  • PADDLE SHIFTER
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Cooled Passenger Seat
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • DVD System -OEM
  • Navigation System -OEM
  • Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Center Seat Armrest
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Tinted Windows -Aftermarket
  • Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Power Rear Side Windows
  • Lane departure warning system
  • Blind spot information system
  • Gasoline
  • Led Headlights
  • NuLuxe Upholstery
  • Push-Start Ignition
  • Lane Keeping Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lexus of Edmonton

2020 Lexus UX 250H D...
 499 KM
$51,366 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t F...
 56,200 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus ES 350 EX...
 21,800 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic
Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-851-XXXX

(click to show)

780-851-8858

Alternate Numbers
1-866-936-8300

Send A Message