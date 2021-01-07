2019 Lexus LX

+ taxes & licensing
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
Local, 1 Owner, No Accidents | LX570 | 5.7L V8 | 4WD | Heated & Cooled Front Seats | Heated Wheel | NAV | Mark Levinson Audio | Head-up Display | Lane Departure | Adaptive Cruise | Rear DVD Screens | Blind-spot | Wireless Charge | Air Suspension | 3M Protection Film | Remote Start | Video Available
Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive
About this Lexus LX570:
We are very pleased to offer this local, one-owner 2019 Lexus LX570, finished in White exterior with Black leather interior. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a new 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S!
This LX570 has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.
Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: heated & cooled power leather front seats w/ memory, heated multi-function steering wheel, navigation, Mark Levinson audio, head-up display, Comfort/Normal/Sport drive modes, air suspension, push-button start, HomeLink programmable garage door system, sunroof, rear DVD screens, wireless charging, blind-spot, adaptive cruise, lane departure, 3M rock protection film, remote starter, and much more!
Competitive Financing and Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can get you approved today!
