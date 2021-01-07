Menu
2019 Lexus LX

40,001 KM

Details Description Features

$89,990

+ tax & licensing
$89,990

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

2019 Lexus LX

2019 Lexus LX

570 | No Accidents | HUD | Adaptive Cruise | DVD | Lane Assist | Mark Levinson

2019 Lexus LX

570 | No Accidents | HUD | Adaptive Cruise | DVD | Lane Assist | Mark Levinson

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

$89,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,001KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6612941
  Stock #: 20TAY2104A
  VIN: JTJHY7AX4K4293040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, 1 Owner, No Accidents | LX570 | 5.7L V8 | 4WD | Heated & Cooled Front Seats | Heated Wheel | NAV | Mark Levinson Audio | Head-up Display | Lane Departure | Adaptive Cruise | Rear DVD Screens | Blind-spot | Wireless Charge | Air Suspension | 3M Protection Film | Remote Start | Video Available

 

Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this Lexus LX570:

We are very pleased to offer this local, one-owner 2019 Lexus LX570, finished in White exterior with Black leather interior. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a new 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S!

This LX570 has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: heated & cooled power leather front seats w/ memory, heated multi-function steering wheel, navigation, Mark Levinson audio, head-up display, Comfort/Normal/Sport drive modes, air suspension, push-button start, HomeLink programmable garage door system, sunroof, rear DVD screens, wireless charging, blind-spot, adaptive cruise, lane departure, 3M rock protection film, remote starter, and much more!

Competitive Financing and Extended Warranty options available. Ask us how we can get you approved today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Porsche Centre Edmonton

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

