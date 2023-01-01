2019 Lexus RX

$55,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 0 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10008732

10008732 Stock #: PB39487

PB39487 VIN: 2T2BGMCAXKC039487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PB39487

Mileage 92,029 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors BLACK Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gas/Electric Hybrid Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof ULTRA WHITE Requires Subscription OBSIDIAN RX 450H GRADE MATADOR RED MICA ATOMIC SILVER EMINENT WHITE PEARL Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring SATIN CASHMERE METALLIC NIGHTFALL MICA RIOJA RED NEBULA GREY PEARL CAVIAR NOBLE BROWN PARCHMENT RX 450H LUXURY PACKAGE RX 450H EXECUTIVE PACKAGE RX 450H F SPORT SERIES 3 PERFORATED PREMIUM LEATHER SEAT SURFACES F SPORT NATURAL LEATHER SEAT SURFACES

