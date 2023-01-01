$55,900+ tax & licensing
$55,900
+ taxes & licensing
Infiniti South Edmonton
844-242-5791
2019 Lexus RX
Location
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
$55,900
+ taxes & licensing
92,029KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10008732
- Stock #: PB39487
- VIN: 2T2BGMCAXKC039487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,029 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ULTRA WHITE
Requires Subscription
OBSIDIAN
RX 450H GRADE
MATADOR RED MICA
ATOMIC SILVER
EMINENT WHITE PEARL
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
SATIN CASHMERE METALLIC
NIGHTFALL MICA
RIOJA RED
NEBULA GREY PEARL
CAVIAR
NOBLE BROWN
PARCHMENT
RX 450H LUXURY PACKAGE
RX 450H EXECUTIVE PACKAGE
RX 450H F SPORT SERIES 3
PERFORATED PREMIUM LEATHER SEAT SURFACES
F SPORT NATURAL LEATHER SEAT SURFACES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6