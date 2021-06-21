Menu
2019 Lexus RX 350

31,600 KM

Details Description Features

$46,500

+ tax & licensing
$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lexus of Edmonton

780-851-8858

2019 Lexus RX 350

2019 Lexus RX 350

Standard Package

2019 Lexus RX 350

Standard Package

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

31,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7413416
  Stock #: L19049A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Noble Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Options Include: Accident Free, One Owner, AWD, 8 LCD Display, 12 Speaker Lexus Premium Audio, Dual Climate Control, Genuine Leather Seats (10-Way Driver/10-Way Pass.), Driver Seat Memory System, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror, Rear Privacy GlassPush Button Start with Smart Key System, Garage Door Opener, Illuminated Entry, 18 Alloy Wheels, Auto-dimming Side Mirrors, Power Moonroof, Power-Adjustable & Folding Heated Side Mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Headlamp Washers, Auto Leveling Headlamp System, LED Headlamps (Low & High Beam), LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, LED Clearance Lamps, 10 Airbags, LED Brake Lamps, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lexus Safety System + Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist, Automatic High Beam... For a first-class car-shopping experience, turn to Lexus of Edmonton. Our Lexus dealership in Edmonton, AB, carries more inventory than any other Lexus dealership in Western Canada, meaning you will have plenty of options when you shop with us. We are a customer-first dealership and are happy to assist you with purchasing either a new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Lexus vehicle. Lexus of Edmonton offers exceptional Lease options, along with flexible Financing. Take advantage of our various VIP amenities which include the Lexus Sol Spa, Valet Service, Complimentary Breakfast, Complimentary Car Wash, Paint, and Rock Chip Repair, and more. Conveniently located at 11204 170 Street Edmonton, AB | T5S 2X1 | 780.466.8300

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
RX 350 PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

