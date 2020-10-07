Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln Navigator

17,256 KM

Details Description Features

$85,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$85,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln Navigator

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve - One Owner!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve - One Owner!

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

  1. 5935269
  2. 5935269
  3. 5935269
  4. 5935269
  5. 5935269
  6. 5935269
  7. 5935269
  8. 5935269
  9. 5935269
  10. 5935269
  11. 5935269
  12. 5935269
  13. 5935269
  14. 5935269
  15. 5935269
  16. 5935269
  17. 5935269
  18. 5935269
  19. 5935269
  20. 5935269
  21. 5935269
  22. 5935269
  23. 5935269
  24. 5935269
  25. 5935269
  26. 5935269
  27. 5935269
  28. 5935269
  29. 5935269
  30. 5935269
Contact Seller

$85,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,256KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5935269
  • Stock #: L07368G
  • VIN: 5LMJJ2LT2KEL16971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,256 KM

Vehicle Description

** Under 18,000 Kilometres, Keyless Entry, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Massaging Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Park Assist, Surround Camera, Rear Seat Entertainment, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Remote Starter

This Navigator is in excellent condition. With a Black exterior and a Black interior it presents itself exceptionally. Well equipped with many features, the Navigator brings practicality and elegance to ownership. Powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine, a responsive and capable driving experience is delivered. Backed by four-wheel drive, this award-winning vehicle also excels through varying road conditions.

Coming to us from the original owner, 3M protection has already been applied to the front of the vehicle to ensure protection from rock chips and road debris. This Navigator is ready for its proud new owner.

Text 780-484-1818 for immediate response.

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.

Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
A/T
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Smart Device Integration
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

2019 Lexus NX One Ow...
 49,585 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-PACE S...
 47,519 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Disc...
 42,850 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory