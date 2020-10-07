2019 Lincoln Navigator

+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2960
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
855-996-2960
** Under 18,000 Kilometres, Keyless Entry, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Massaging Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Park Assist, Surround Camera, Rear Seat Entertainment, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Remote Starter
This Navigator is in excellent condition. With a Black exterior and a Black interior it presents itself exceptionally. Well equipped with many features, the Navigator brings practicality and elegance to ownership. Powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine, a responsive and capable driving experience is delivered. Backed by four-wheel drive, this award-winning vehicle also excels through varying road conditions.
Coming to us from the original owner, 3M protection has already been applied to the front of the vehicle to ensure protection from rock chips and road debris. This Navigator is ready for its proud new owner.
Text 780-484-1818 for immediate response.
We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.
Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.
