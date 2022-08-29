Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

27,436 KM

Details Description Features

$37,997

+ tax & licensing
$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$37,997

+ taxes & licensing

27,436KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9198508
  Stock #: PS1009
  VIN: JM3KFBEY2K0583456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Love every mile behind the wheel of this 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature that takes the stage in Soul Red Crystal Metallic! It's powered by a Turbocharged 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 250 horsepower at your command while mated to a responsive 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Our All-Wheel Drive SUV has G-Vectoring Control,yielding near 8.7L/100km on the highway while showing off dark silver alloy wheels, the rear roof spoiler, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights.The spacious Signature cabin greets you with Caturra Brown Nappa leather heated/vented front seating with heated rear seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, and a power sunroof! It also has Mazda Connect infotainment system that allows a seamless connection, a multi-function commander control, full-color navigation, Bose 10-speaker audio, available satellite radio, and Bluetooth.Our Mazda is confident and composed with its advanced safety features including a blind-spot monitoring, a backup camera, adaptive cruise control, smart brake support, adaptive front lighting, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

