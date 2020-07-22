2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.